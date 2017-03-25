+353 (0)74912 1014
O’Connor nets late winner as Harps defeat Sligo

Posted: 9:53 pm March 25, 2017
Ciaran O’Connor

Finn Harps 2-1 Sligo Rovers

Ciaran O’Connor struck a 94th minute winner for Finn Harps as they saw off Sligo Rovers tonight at Finn Park.

Sligo had the better of the North West derby in the first half, but the sides were deadlocked at the break.

Harps raised their game after the interval, and Ciaran O’Connor, Jonny Bonner, and Ethan Boyle all went close, but couldn’t find the net.

Ollie Horgan’s men were on top, but against the run of play, Raffaele Cretaro put Sligo in front after 59 minutes.

Harps equalised nine minutes later when Kilian Cantwell scored his first goal for the club.

The home side pressed for a winner late on, and they were awarded a controversial penalty deep into injury-time, when the referee Arnold Hunter adjudged that Tobi Adebayo-Rowling had pushed O’Connor to the ground.

O’Connor took responsibilty himself, but his spot-kick was saved by Michael Schlingermann. However, the striker kept his composure and scored the rebound to give Harps all three points.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

