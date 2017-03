O’CONNOR, Jamsie – The death has taken place in Edinburgh of Jamsie O’Connor formerly from Craughyboyle, Dungloe. Reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe from 12 noon on Saturday, 18th March, with removal at 2 pm to his brother-in-law Leo Bonner’s residence at Meenbanid. Removal on Sunday at 9.30 am to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for Mass at 10 am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery