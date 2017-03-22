O’CONNOR, Daphne – The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Daphne O’Connor, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny & formerly Rathmullan, retired Staff, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Daphne’s remains will repose at her sister Marjorie & brother-in-law Martin Blake’s residence, Pier Road, Rathmullan from 5 pm on Wednesday, 22nd March. Funeral from there on Friday, March 24th, going to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Family time on the morning of the funeral