The new sound of Donegal

AN up-and-coming Letterkenny band is in with a chance or landing a recording deal at the final of next month’s Irish Youth Music Awards.

‘The Majors//The Minors’ consists of acoustic duo, Emory Ramsay (17) on vocals and Ciaran Coyle (19) on guitar.

The pair have been selected to represent all that is great about Donegal music at the grand finale in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on April 22.

The event will see young musicians aged 12 – 19 from across the country representing their community and performing across two stages throughout the day.

The IYMAs also brings together some of Ireland’s top music industry personnel as it hosts a large educational hub supported by BIMM institute Dublin.

Emory is a creative media student at the Nerve Centre in Derry while Ciaran studies music production at the North West Regional College, also in Derry.

Speaking to the Donegal News this week, Emory described their music as ‘folk acoustic’ and said they are excited about representing Donegal in the prestigious competition.

“Half of the marks are credited to the quality of your band’s Facebook page, while the remainder are given by the judges on the night of the final, so we are in with a good chance. The prize is a recording session in a professional studio in Dublin, and we are really excited about that.”

Derry singer/songwriter SOAK and ‘Front Bottoms’ are the biggest influences on Emory’s style, while Ciaran leans more towards Simon and Garfunkel and Elliott Smith.

The Majors//The Minors have an upcoming gig at the St Eunan’s GAA Clubhouse next Friday, March 10, from 6-8pm, while they also play the Voodoo in Letterkenny every Wednesday night from 10 pm to 12 midnight.

For more information on the band, and bookings, find them on Facebook or on the official IYMA page.

