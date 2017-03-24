Music star ‘refreshed’ by McDaid’s Football Special

A RAMELTON craft soft drinks company is to keep an underground music star ‘refreshed’ from Los Angeles to New York.

McDaid’s Football special is on board to support Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award-nominated Northern Irish musician, David Lyttle’s month-long, coast to coast US artist residency.

The drummer and producer, from County Down, has collaborated with music stars from jazz, hip hop and folk. Rolling Stone Magazine described his latest album, Faces, as “one of the best listening experiences you’re likely to have this year”.

After ten years of international touring and three successful album releases, he’s off to the States next month in search for a deeper understanding of how people perceive and react to music, and has chosen Football Special to keep him and his team refreshed on the 4,000 mile road trip.

“I grew up playing folk music, then got into DJing and dance music, then jazz and hip hop, so I’m quite diverse in my tastes,” said David.

“Lately I’ve been wondering what makes people like certain types of music and more importantly what puts them off niche music like jazz.

I’ll be travelling from LA to New York, stopping in small towns and cities, performing and talking to people. I’ll also doing filmed performances at iconic American locations such as Alcatraz, the Wild West and the edge of Area 51.”

Founded in 1949, McDaid’s created Football Special to help celebrate the successes of local football club Swilly Rovers. The drink was originally called ‘Football Cup’, and was designed to ‘fill the cup’ with an exciting non-alcoholic beverage. Later the name was changed to ‘Football Special’.

Lyttle was Derry’s Musician In Residence in 2015 and Football Special has since become his favourite drink.

“I love the taste, the retro branding and the ethos of McDaid’s. I’m very excited and grateful they’ll keep us stocked up on our trip and I’m looking forward to pulling my old Chrysler over in the Nevada desert or the plains of Kansas and having a taste.”

Lyttle’s U.S. residency is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Major Individual Award. He will be vlogging exclusively for MOBO throughout April and releasing special editions of his podcast ‘Arts and Recreation with David Lyttle’ throughout April and May.

Check out www.davidlyttle.com for more information.