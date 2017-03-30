Mulroy Woods wins Wedding Hotel of the Year, Ulster

STILL in infancy, the Mulroy Woods Hotel is making huge strides in providing a first class hospitality experience in Donegal. There was huge excitement last week when the Hotel won three awards at the prestigious Irish Hotel Awards 2017, which were presented at a Gala Ball in the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone.

Owners Marty and Tricia Kelly: “This is testimony to our dedicated team who are passionate about going the extra mile and strive to achieve excellence. These accolades have provided us with the opportunity to showcase the amazing work that we do and recognizes the commitment to providing some of the best hospitality on offer in Ireland.”

The Irish Hotel Awards recognises achievements within the hospitality sector in Southern and Northern Ireland, we are delighted to win this coveted title as we beat off some stiff competition from well-known long established Hotels.

In addition to this, we won two staff awards; Deputy Manager of the Year Donagh Mc Closkey and Wedding Planner of the Year, Siobhán Barrett-Doherty. Donagh and Siobhán are both highly skilled hospitality professionals with a combined experience of over 40 years in the industry, they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge and are delighted with the recognition for being the best at what they do.

If you are planning your special day, look no further! Mulroy Woods Hotel, the ideal destination Wedding venue with two delightful, airy, spacious banqueting suites, the Glashagh Suite catering for up to 350 guests and the Mulroy Suite for up to 180 guests. Our wedding co-ordinators Siobhán, Donagh and Shaun will be at hand to assist you to craft a unique celebration finalizing all the details from your menu to tableware, accommodation and all special requests that make your day special. The wedding packages offer exceptional value and can be tailor made to suit your budget. Welcoming hospitality, tranquil surroundings, all that’s missing is you! Come visit soon!

Tel: 074 9153313 W: www.mulroywoodshotel.com E: info@mulroywoodshotel.com facebook.com/mulroywoodshotel

