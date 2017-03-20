+353 (0)74912 1014
MOY, Charles

Posted: 1:02 pm March 20, 2017

MOY, Charles – The peaceful death has occurred of Charles Moy, Altatraught, Cloghan at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Reposing at Marley’s Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny from 5 pm on Monday 20th March until removal at 6.15 pm to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 21st March at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Sadly missed by his entire family, relatives and large circle of friends.

“The gentle clasp that holds our hands must loosen and let go.”

