Motorists warned of delays as Lifford road due to close

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays when the main road between Murlog Junction and the Rossgier Bar outside Lifford closes next week.

The N14 will be closed temporarily to facilitate the ongoing road works along this national primary route. The road will be closed from Monday March 20 to Friday March 24 and again from Monday March 27 to Friday March 31.

Diversions will be in place via Raphoe and traffic coming from the Letterkenny direction will be diverted at the Ballinalackey crossroads and only limited local access will be facilitated beyond this point. Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys along this route.