MOHAN, Rosie, Ballyweel, Donegal Town. At the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. Reposing at the family home from 12pm to 10pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30 pm for 2 pm Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice in care of any family member.