Missing woman might be in Letterkenny

Posted: 2:53 pm March 14, 2017
Tara Fox, missing from Limerick since February 24, could be in Letterkenny, say Gardai.

A teenager missing from Limerick since last month could be in Letterkenny, Gardaí have said.

Tara Cox (17) has been missing since February 24. She is described as 5’3″ in height, with light brown hair, blue eyes and medium build.

Appealing for information, a spokesperson for the Gardaí said, “It is believed she may be in the Letterkenny area of Donegal. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Henry St on 061-212400, Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.”

