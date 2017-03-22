MERRICK, John – (Fromerly Carndonagh, Co Donegal), beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Bernard, Seán, Carol and the late Baby Michael. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his wife and children, daughters-in-law Josie and Áine, grandchildren Megan, Claire and Ciara, Éabha, Annie, Ella and Eóin, the extended Harkin and Meerick families and many friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday 22nd March from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Thursday 23rd March to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to the Galway Hospice.

‘May he rest in peace’