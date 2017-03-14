McSHANE, James (Jimmy)

McSHANE, James Charles (Jimmy) – The death has occurred of Jimmy McShane, Convent Road, Letterkenny, formerly of Bogagh, Carrick, Kilcar, Co. Donegal, retired County Engineer. Pre-deceased by his son Seamus (Sheamy), deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead nee McDonagh (Galway), loving father of Sinead Walsh (Kilkenny) and husband Paul, son Eoin (California) and wife Ashley, daughter Una Phelan (Tralee) and husband Zac, grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends

Jimmy’s remains will repose at his late home from 7 pm this evening, Tuesday, 14th March. Funeral from there on Thursday 16th March, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Directors, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Family time from 10 pm to 11 am and also on morning of the funeral