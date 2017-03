McLAUGHLIN (John Joe) Sadie, peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Leo, sister Philomena, nephews, nieces and large family circle and friends.

Sadie’s remains will leave her home at 10.30 am on Monday 20th March for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

St. Patrick pray for her