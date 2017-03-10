McLaughlin glad to be back as Cappry close in on title

BENNY McLaughlin admits that he appreciates the Cappry Rovers jersey more this season, after recovering from a cruciate knee injury.

Cappry are on the verge of winning the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 title this weekend, and McLaughlin has been central to their fine campaign.

McLaughlin is one of the most talented players in the Donegal League and lined out previously for the Oscar Traynor Cup team.

However, it took a year on the sidelines to make him realise just how much he enjoys playing for Cappry Rovers.

“I missed the whole of last season with a cruciate injury. I always enjoyed the craic with the boys, and to be honest I took my football for granted at times.

“A year out made me realise how much I missed it and I appreciate the jersey more now.

“I started off at left-back this year to ease my way back in, but I’m starting to move up the field again now, and I’m getting the odd goal again.”



