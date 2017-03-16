McHugh confirms €12m for new Dungloe-Glenties road

THE government has released €12M for the next stage of works on the N56 Dungloe to Glenties road, Minister Joe McHugh has announced today.

The Donegal TD has also confirmed the completion of the latest phase of the same works, the €11.5M route from Boyoughter to Kilkenny stretch, which has seen the infamous ‘Gweebarra Bends’ become a thing of the past.

“I am delighted to announce the completion of Phase 2 of the upgrade of the N56 at Gweebarra,” said Minister McHugh.

“I use the route frequently and to see the progress along the N56 is brilliant. The engineering involved, particularly on this latest phase to Kilkenny (near Gweebarra), is first class and a credit to everyone in the Donegal National Roads Office and Donegal County Council.”

Minister McHugh also announced the government is now moving quickly on to the next phase of the project, from Kilkenny to Letterilly, a 3.6km stretch with an estimated at around €12M.

“This is more good news for the area and completion of this part of the route is expected in 2019.”

Tenders for the works on Phase 3 will be published shortly, with works due to begin in the autumn, and preparatory work is already going ahead on Phase 4 from Letterilly to Glenties.

Minister McHugh said the government, through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), has fully supported the N56 upgrade.

The route under re-construction runs for 26.9 kms and has an estimated cost – excluding land purchases – over around €70M.

Minister McHugh also announced that a €5M Engineering Consultant Services Contract has been awarded to bring three “Ten-T” schemes through to design and CPO stages.

The three Ten-T schemes are: N56/N14 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane(Including A5 link) and the N15 Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bypass.

“These are all important projects for the people of Donegal and as the economy continues to improve it is important that we all see progress on these schemes,” said Minister McHugh.

“I am also working hard for funding for the Blue Banks on the N56 so that the road from Illistrin to Kilmacrennan can be improved.”

