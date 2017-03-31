McGONIGLE, May – The death has taken place at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of May McGonigle, Carricknama, Killygordon.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy this evening, Thursday, 30 March, at 6 pm going to the residence of Rene McCracken, Moyle, Newtowncunningham. Funeral from there on Saturday, 1st April, at 1.15 pm for Service in Monellan Parish Church, Killygordon at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy