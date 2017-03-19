McGLINCHEY, Sarah (née Clark) – The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home of Sarah, lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, Ignatius, Helen, Ann, Carmel, William, John, Siobhan, Roisin, Niall and Brede, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Removal from Brindley Manor Nursing home at 2 pm this afternoon going to her late residence in Tullyvinney. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am going to St. Eunan’s Church Raphoe for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brindley Manor Patients Comfort Fund. Family time from 10 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral, please.