McGee not short of back-up

Posted: 1:18 pm March 2, 2017
Neil McGee in action against Dublin last week.

Neil McGee in action against Dublin last week.



DONEGAL’S teak-tough defender Neil McGee says his full-back colleague Paddy McGrath will come to his aid if he needs some help this season.

McGee is one of the best full-backs in the country and previously, he had his big brother Eamon beside him if things got heated.

Eamon retired from intercounty football at the end of last season, but Neil says he won’t be short of back-up this term.

“(Paddy) McGrath has always been a good man to come in for me if I need a bit of help, so he’ll look after me.”

TO READ NEIL McGEE’S FULL INTERVIEW, DON’T MISS TOMORROW’S DONEGAL NEWS

