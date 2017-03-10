McFadden and Toye ‘far from finished’

Both players have represented the county with pride over the past decade, but have now retired from the intercounty scene.

They will devote the remainder of their club careers to St Michael’s and Kelly says they still have plenty to offer.

“They’re far from finished,” said Kelly, who is is preparing his team to face Four Masters this Sunday.

“They’re still both in great shape and they’ll be very important for us. They have always been excellent club servants and they will continue to be for the rest of their careers.

“It’s fantastic for us to have them at training twice a week, and for our young lads to learn from them.

“The younger boys land down to training, and Colm and Christy are always the first two players in the dressing room.

“They are a great example and show everyone else the dedication it takes to play at the top level.”



