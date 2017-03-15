McELROY, Tommy – The death has taken in Edinburgh, Scotland of Tommy McElroy, late of Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Survived by his wife, daughter, three sons, two sisters, and brother

Remains arriving at his sister Mary and Billy Doohan’s residence in Glasserchoo on Thursday the 16th at approximately 7.30 pm to repose overnight. Funeral from there at 1.30 pm on Friday the 17th for 2 pm Requiem Mass at St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Thursday at 9 pm. House private from 11 am till 9 am and from 12 noon on the morning of the funeral

Ar deis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis