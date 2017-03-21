McCREADY, Samuel – The death has taken at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, of Samuel Mc Cready, 450 Imlick Villas, Carrigans. His remains will be reposing at his residence from 6 pm on Monday 20 March. Funeral from there on Wednesday 22 March at 1.30 pm for service in Killea Parish Church at 2 pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killea Parish Church Funds care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.