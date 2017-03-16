+353 (0)74912 1014
McCONNELL, Dympna

Posted: 10:43 am March 16, 2017

McCONNELL, Dympna (née McLaughlin) – Peacefully at home, 15th March 2017. R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Declan, Ursuala, Ambrose, Deirdre, Adrian, Jerome, Paschal and Mark, loving sister of Eilish, Mack, Evelyn, Patsy, Seamus and the late Phyllis

Dympna’s remains are reposing at her late home. Funeral from her late home on Friday 17th March at 9.30 am for Mass at 10 am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul

