McCAFFERTY, Oonah – The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Oonah McCafferty, Castle Street, Letterkenny, predeceased by her brother Rev. Fr. Barney McCafferty.

Oonah’s remains will repose at the Donegal Hospice, Carnmuggagh Letterkenny from 3.30 pm on Thursday, 23rd, with removal at 4.30 pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, resting overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Friday, 24th March, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.