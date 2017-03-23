+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

McCAFFERTY, Oonah

Posted: 11:11 am March 23, 2017

McCAFFERTY, Oonah – The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Oonah McCafferty, Castle Street, Letterkenny, predeceased by her brother Rev. Fr. Barney McCafferty.

Oonah’s remains will repose at the Donegal Hospice, Carnmuggagh Letterkenny from 3.30 pm on Thursday, 23rd, with removal at 4.30 pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, resting overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Friday, 24th March, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland