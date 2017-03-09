+353 (0)74912 1014
MAHAFFY, David

Posted: 12:56 pm March 9, 2017

MAHAFFY, David – The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David Mahaffy, Blackrock, Clonleigh, Lifford. Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Thursday 9th March at 8pm going to his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday 11th March at 2pm for service at Ballindrait Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in family plot in adjoining churchyard. Family time from 10.30pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

