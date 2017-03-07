LYIT win first ever Men’s Division 2 NBCC final

NBCC Men’s Division 2 final

Letterkenny IT: 95

Dundalk IT: 82

(after overtime)

LETTERKENNY IT recorded a memorable victory in their first ever Men’s Division 2 NBCC (National Basketball College Committee) final at the Oblate Hall in Dublin today, as they ran out 95-82 winners over Dundalk IT in overtime.

Stephen Casiello was the spark that ignited the LYIT win, as he – along with Jack Mackey, Conor Reid and Peter Lynch – drove the side forward and showed leadership at crucial moments to see their side through

LETTERKENNY IT: Jack Mackey, James Carlin, Daniel Akinso, Peter Lynch, Greg Murphy, Liam Dorrian, Ray Balougun, Stephen Casiello, Aidan McCahill, Conor Reid, Mar O’Doherty, Jack Deery.

DUNDALK IT: Emmet Savage, Justin Rosagaran, Nerijus Saltoinis, Sami Sanni, Lock Wee, Eimantas Kumpys, Tun Le Ang, Adams Omorede, Niall Hegarty, Ronybin Xu, Kestas Jonusas, Gytis Norutis.

MVP: Stephen Casiello (LYIT)

