LYIT win first ever Men’s Division 2 NBCC final

Posted: 5:29 pm March 7, 2017
5D021297

NBCC Men’s Division 2 final

Letterkenny IT: 95
Dundalk IT: 82
(after overtime)
LETTERKENNY IT recorded a memorable victory in their first ever Men’s Division 2 NBCC (National Basketball College Committee) final at the Oblate Hall in Dublin today, as they ran out 95-82 winners over Dundalk IT in overtime.
Stephen Casiello was the spark that ignited the LYIT win, as he – along with Jack Mackey, Conor Reid and Peter Lynch – drove the side forward and showed leadership at crucial moments to see their side through

LETTERKENNY IT: Jack Mackey, James Carlin, Daniel Akinso, Peter Lynch, Greg Murphy, Liam Dorrian, Ray Balougun, Stephen Casiello, Aidan McCahill, Conor Reid, Mar O’Doherty, Jack Deery.
DUNDALK IT: Emmet Savage, Justin Rosagaran, Nerijus Saltoinis, Sami Sanni, Lock Wee, Eimantas Kumpys, Tun Le Ang, Adams Omorede, Niall Hegarty, Ronybin Xu, Kestas Jonusas, Gytis Norutis.
MVP: Stephen Casiello (LYIT)
 

