LOGUE, Jimmy – Removal at 5.30 pm today, Tuesday, 21st March, to his cousin Francie Logue’s home in Glenvar. Removal on Wednesday, March 22nd, to arrive at 7 pm at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Funeral Thursday morning, March 23rd, at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ramelton Community Hospital