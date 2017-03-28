+353 (0)74912 1014
Local firm win major award

Posted: 12:05 pm March 28, 2017
Loughreys Award
JOHN F Loughrey Financial Services in Letterkenny was crowned the regional broker of the year at the prestigious Irish Brokers Association (IBA) Life, Pensions and Investment Awards on Thursday night.
The event, held in Croke Park, was organised to give recognition to the life, pension and investment brokers who have proved their excellence, professionalism and dedication to maintaining high standards in the Irish market.
John F Loughrey picked up the top award in the ‘Best Broker Connaught/Ulster’ category.
Speaking to the Donegal News from Dublin on Friday morning, a tired Mr John Loughrey said he was delighted with the award.
“We are all over the moon and it is great to have received the award in Croke Park. Hope it will not be the last title Donegal lifts at GAA headquarters this year,” Mr Loughrey said.
He was joined at the ceremony by his daughter Lisa, a director of the company, as well as a number of staff members.
“Myself and Lisa accepted the award on behalf of John F Loughrey Financial Services and our hard working and dedicated staff.”

