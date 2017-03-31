Letterkenny twins selected for UK U23 men’s squad

LETTERKENNY twins Tadhg and Cian Hickey have been selected for the United Kingdom Under-23 Select Men’s Basketball Squad.

The team, which is a mix of some of the finest young professional and semi-professional players in the UK, will travel to Tourcoing in France from the 15th-17th April to compete in the 28th World Basketball Tournament.

The annual event featuring select representative teams from the USA and Canada, Europe (Serbia, Belgium, Luxembourg), and Africa (Republic of Congo) among others.

Having successfully lead Myerscough College to four national titles in the Elite Basketball Academy League, the Hickey brothers are now attending Manchester University where they are studying Law and competing in the British University Championships (BUCS).

Their hard work continues to show dividends as they recently secured promotion for their university programme.

“We are very grateful for the support of Manchester University’s Athletic Union who have been instrumental in our international preparations, allowing us valuable access to some of the finest university facilities in the midlands,” Cian Hickey said.

Additionally the boys have been competing in the English National League Division 1 for the semi-professional side Manchester Magic, who were recently crowned National Trophy Champions 2016-17.

The Letterkenny boys are no strangers to international competition having successfully represented Ireland at the U18 Men’s European Championships.

“We have had an exciting few years since last playing at home with Letterkenny Blaze and St Eunan’s College. This is a great opportunity to play against some of the best emerging talent in the World and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Tadhg Hickey added.

The boys will now undergo an intensive set of preparation camps over the next few weeks before the main event in France.

