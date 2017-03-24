+353 (0)74912 1014
Letterkenny hospital visiting restrictions lifted

Posted: 12:11 pm March 24, 2017
The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital

VISITING restrictions have finally been lifted, for most wards, at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH).

These were put in place on Monday in an effort to contain and eradicate the Norovirus, ‘winter vomiting’ bug.

All wards, except for Surgical 2, are now open for normal visiting.

Visitors are asked, however, to be vigilant with hand hygiene when attending the hospital and to follow the standard visiting guidelines.

Anyone experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.

Hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation.

