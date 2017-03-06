Letterkenny has ‘excessive’ driving test waiting time

Drivers in Letterkenny are waiting 23 weeks for their practical driving test, it has emerged.
Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty has today (Tuesday) branded waiting times for applicants wishing to take their driving test in County Donegal as ‘excessive’, following figures released by the Road Safety Authority which reveal that waiting times for a practical driving test now stand at 23 weeks at test centres in Letterkenny and Buncrana, while drivers face a 17 week wait to take a test at Donegal Town.
Deputy Doherty said:“In recent weeks, I have been contacted by constituents who’ve applied to take their driving test only to be informed by the RSA that they face a wait of some 23 weeks at centres in both Letterkenny and Buncrana.
“The RSA has cited factors such as staff shortages at centres, the government’s public service recruitment ban, as well an increase in applicant numbers for the rise in average waiting times at its centres.
“Last week, I raised the issue of waiting times with the Minister for Transport and he has now asked the RSA to provide me with the average waiting times for a practical driving test at all test centres across the state.
