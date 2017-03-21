+353 (0)74912 1014
Ladies World Cup Trophy coming to Donegal

Posted: 10:48 am March 21, 2017
Ireland's Larissa Muldoon.

In advance of the Ladies Rugby World Cup which takes place between 9th to 26th August this year the winner’s trophy will be making a welcome visit to Donegal as part of the Girls Active celebration event which takes place at the Aura Leisure Centre this Wednesday.

Donegal has been well represented in Ladies international rugby over the past number of year more regularly by Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton, but also with Katie Norris and Laura Feely making some appearances in recent friendly games.

Ireland will have three tough opening games in the tournament in August against Australia, Japan and France taking place in Dublin.

The Girls Active programme which is co-ordinated by the HSE and Donegal Sports Partnership provides recreational sporting opportunities for girls in Post Primary schools and Youthreach centres throughout the county.

The organisers would like to sincerely thank Ulster Rugby for all their support especially Neal Johnston the Female Development Officer who provided some excellent coaching support for coordinating teachers in schools resulting in girls taking part in a touch rugby event at the Aura complex on Wednesday.

