Kind Coleman’s €6,000 gift to little cancer battler (2)

KIND-HEARTED Everton and Ireland star, Seamie Coleman, has been praised after donating €6,000 to a Killygordon family so they can avail of new life-changing treatment in America for their brave two-year-old son.

Caolan Melaugh was just ten-weeks-old when his parents, Gerard and Stacey, received the devastating news he had Stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of cancer.

After finishing high intensity chemotherapy treatment in Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin, his oncologist gave him the ‘all clear’ last July.

However, patients with Neuroblastoma have a 70 per cent chance of relapse and almost €150,000 had been raised locally to send him to America for specialist treatment.

Unfortunately, Caolan had a major setback while in the US for a routine check-up last September. He took a seizure and was rushed to A&E at local hospital for lifesaving surgery.

The operation was a success, but the family were hit with an initial bill of $170,000 (€155,000), meaning there was no money left in the charity fund.

On Tuesday night, the Killybegs native gave a wonderful surprise to the Melaugh family via their GoFundMe page.

He donated the sum with the messages: “Best wishes Caolan x.”

“We would like to say a massive thanks to Ireland captain and Everton player, Seamie Coleman, for his very generous donation of €6,000,” Caolan’s mum Stacey said.

“He has been very supportive and generous to the fund already, donating boots and jerseys, and we are extremely grateful for him and all his family for the support.

“He is a real gentleman and so generous to people in need. So, again, thank you so much, we really appreciate it and your well wishes.”

Little Caolan was in Dublin this week for another cycle of chemotherapy.

“He is in great form and all is going well this week so far. We meet Caolan’s consultant on Thursday to go through everything and to see what next plan is,” concluded Stacey.

If you would like to donate to the fund, or maybe organise an event, please contact 086 3226848 or 087 6150352.

Donations can be made to Bank of Ireland, Ballybofey: Account no: 92711175; Sort code: 904712 for the GoFundMe page.

You can follow Caolan’s story on Facebook, Twitter or www.caolanmelaughfund.com as his battle continues and also for all updates on fund-raising events.

