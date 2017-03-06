All-Ireland qualifying successs for Letterkenny pupils

Huge congratulations go out to the 3rd-4th Class Team and the 5th-6th Class Team pupils from Scoil Mhuire, who have both won the Donegal Sportshall Athletics County Finals.

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál (Girl’s School) Letterkenny has won the All-Ireland Final for the last two years running and their two teams will compete again in a few weeks time in the Athlone All-Ireland.

Well done to their two talented teams and to their Sports Co-ordinator Teacher, Irene Mc Fadden. A great achievement!

