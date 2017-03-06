+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

All-Ireland qualifying successs for Letterkenny pupils

Posted: 12:45 pm March 6, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Huge congratulations go out to the 3rd-4th Class Team and the 5th-6th Class Team pupils from Scoil Mhuire, who have both won the Donegal Sportshall Athletics County Finals.

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál (Girl’s School) Letterkenny has won the All-Ireland Final for the last two years running and their two teams will compete again in a few weeks time in the Athlone All-Ireland.

Well done to their two talented teams and to their Sports Co-ordinator Teacher, Irene Mc Fadden. A great achievement!

Advertisement

 

Scoil Mhuire pupils celebrate another success.

Scoil Mhuire pupils celebrate another success.

 

 

Posted: 12:45 pm March 6, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Letterkenny has ‘excessive’ driving test waiting time

"The wait is also hampering employment opportunities, with younger applicants particularly affected in this regard."

Kinnegar to open new brewery in Letterkenny

The Kinnegar Brewery, featuring seven craft brews, will be operational before the end of March at the former A&M...

Pensioner left shaken after car crashes into his garden

“When I got up and l saw what had happened I got a fright because I thought someone must...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland