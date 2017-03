HARTE, Jack – The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Jack Harte, Aighe, Ardara and formerly Bridge Street, Strabane.

His remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandfield tomorrow, Thursday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.20 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.