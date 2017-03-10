Harps pick up first point of the season against Galway

FINN Harps were fortunate to collect their first point of the season, after they were outplayed in the second half against Galway United tonight, but still claimed a share of the spoils.

There wasn’t much between the sides in the first half, but Harps hit the front in the 28th minute when Paddy McCourt set up Sean Houston and he fired into the bottom corner.

Harps did survive a few nervous moments before the break with Kevin Devaney hitting the post for Galway, while Vinny Faherty shot narrowly wide.

The home side led at half-time, but their advantage was short-lived as Kevin Devaney equalised 57 seconds after the restart.

Galway dominated the second half and had plenty of chances to score another goal, but their finishing was poor, while Ronan Murray and Faherty also hit the woodwork.

Eddie Dsane missed a good chance for Harps, while Packie Mailey forced Galway goalkeeper Conor Winn into a save in injury-time, but the game ended in a draw.



