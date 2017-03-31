+353 (0)74912 1014
GRANT, Mary

Posted: 8:51 am March 31, 2017

GRANT, Mary (née Gillespie) – In Glasgow. Removal to Larne tomorrow, Friday, March 31st, arriving at 3.30 pm. Removal to her daughter Maeve’s residence at 8 Bath Terrace, Moville to arrive at approximately 6 pm. Removal on Saturday, April 1st, at 9.30 am to St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for Requiem Mass at 10 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please on Friday night from 11 pm. House private on the morning of the Funeral

