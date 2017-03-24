GALLERY- The week in pictures 24th March 2017

Images from around the County and beyond this week. From the burial of Martin McGuinness to Fanad Lighthous 200 year anniversary, Donegal’s double win over Tyrone and more in the Donegal News.

Eunan’s survive bish contest to reach All-Ireland final ST. EUNAN’S COLLEGE reached the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Tom Ticher Junior Cup following a victory over 'The...

Donegal GAA support for £6m cross-border project The Donegal County GAA Board is one of the sporting groups behind the proposed North West Centre for Sport...