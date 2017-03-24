+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

GALLERY- The week in pictures 24th March 2017

Posted: 12:45 pm March 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Images from around the County and beyond this week. From the burial of Martin McGuinness to Fanad Lighthous 200 year anniversary, Donegal’s double win over Tyrone and more in the Donegal News.

The remains of Former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is carried by friends colleagues and relatives through the streets of the Bogside on Thursday afternoon.

The remains of Former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness is carried by friends colleagues and relatives through the streets of the Bogside.

Posted: 12:45 pm March 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Eunan’s survive bish contest to reach All-Ireland final

ST. EUNAN’S COLLEGE reached the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Tom Ticher Junior Cup following a victory over 'The...

Donegal GAA support for £6m cross-border project

The Donegal County GAA Board is one of the sporting groups behind the proposed North West Centre for Sport...

Donegal GAA saddened by the death of Danny Murphy

Donegal GAA chairman Sean Dunnion has paid tribute to former Ulster Council Secretary Danny Murphy, who died this morning.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland