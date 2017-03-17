+353 (0)74912 1014
GALLERY: Letterkenny St Patrick's Day Parade

Posted: 4:25 pm March 17, 2017
While crowds were down compared to a gloriously sunny 2016, the wet conditions didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating or the spectators at the Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day Parade. Ceol agus craic in abundance as community groups, businesses and clubs entertained.

Find several photographs below, Monday’s Donegal News will carry comprehensive photographic coverage of parades around the County.

St Eunan's GAA Club.

St Eunan’s GAA Club participants.

