GALLAGHER, Rose – The death has occurred of Rose Gallagher (née McGinty) in New York, USA and formerly of Thompson Tunduff, Cloghan, Co. Donegal.

Sadly missed by Patrick, and her sister Bridget in Bristol, England.

Viewing on Monday, 20th March from 4 pm to 9 pm at Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan, NY (180 West 76th Street, entrance on Amsterdam Ave.). Funeral at 10 am on Tuesday 21st March at Church of Notre Dame, 405 W114th Street, Manhattan, NY (entrance on Morningside Ave). Burial following Funeral Mass at Long Island National Cemetery (2040 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11735-1211) at approximately 12.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Notre Dame, 405 W114th Street, NY 10025. 7 am morning Mass on Tuesday, 21st March will be offered for Rose in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

“The gentle clasp that holds our hands must loosen and let go.”