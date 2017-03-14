GALLAGHER, Eamonn

GALLAGHER – The death has taken place of Eamonn Gallagher, Three Trees, Quigley’s Point. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am