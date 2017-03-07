+353 (0)74912 1014
GALLAGHER, Charlie

Posted: 9:51 am March 7, 2017

GALLAGHER, Charlie, College Rise, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. 5th March 2017. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Charlie, beloved husband of Phyllis and loving dad to Jeremiah, Charles, Edward, Martin, Dermot and Noel. Sadly, missed by his loving wife and sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Tom, Miah, Willie and Hughie, sister Bridget, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

 

