Funeral on Saturday of elderly Cloughan fire victim

THE funeral mass will take place on Saturday of Mr James Campbell, the elderly man who died in a fire at his home yesterday afternoon.

Mr Campbell of Glassaghbeg, Cloughan, who was in his 70’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly before 2pm on Thursday afternoon and both the Glenties and Dungloe fire units attended the blaze at the single story detached house.

Mr Campbell’s remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny tomorrow, Friday at 7pm and traveling via Breenagh to St. Joseph’s Church Letterbrick to repose overnight.

His funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12noon with burial taking place Fintown.

Council officials meet Letterkenny fire victims OFFICIALS from Donegal County Council and the Department of Social Protection have met with residents left homeless following last...

Letterkenny fire victims left ‘homeless’ A NUMBER of residents have been effectively left homeless after their apartments were badly smoke damaged during last week’s...