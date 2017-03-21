+353 (0)74912 1014
Funeral arrangements announced for Martin McGuinness

Posted: 2:43 pm March 21, 2017
Martin McGuinness with the Donegal jersey he was presented with during a visit to O'Neill's factory in Strabane back in 2014.

Martin McGuinness helping make the Donegal jersey he was presented with during a visit to O’Neill’s factory in Strabane back in 2014.

FORMER Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Mr McGuinness, who was 66, passed away early this morning.

While he himself was from the Bogside in Derry, his mother hailed from The Illies in Buncrana. And it was in the Inishowen town that he married his wife, Bernadette, in 1974.

Political leaders, including Michael D Higgins and Theresa May, have been paying their respects.

Mr McGuinness’s funeral will leave his home at Westland Terrace on Thursday at 1.20pm to St Columba’s Church, Longtower, for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Martin McGuinness is survived by his wife Bernadette and children Grainne, Fionnuala, Fiachra and Emmet.

 

