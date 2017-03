FRIEL, Mary Anne – Peacefully at the Carndonagh Community Hospital. Formerly of Goorey, Malin. Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest with Removal today, Thursday, 16th March, at 2 pm to her late residence in Goorey, Malin. Removal on Saturday, 18th March, at 1.30 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.