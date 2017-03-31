+353 (0)74912 1014
FRIEL-KELLY, Deirdre

Posted: 8:54 am March 31, 2017

FRIEL-KELLY, Deirdre (Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, formerly of Monkstown, Co. Dublin and late of RTE). March 29th, 2017. Peacefully, in the care of the staff in the Cara Ward at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Barry and loving mother of Niamh, Sara and Oisín.

Sadly missed by her son, daughters, sons-in-law Johnny and Denis, Oisín’s partner Mars, grandchildren Daniel, Shane, Ben, Barry, Abbie and Donal, sisters Mary and Isolde, brother Michael, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Friday afternoon, March 31st, from 4 pm to 5 pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass at 10 am on Saturday, 1st April, in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown followed by Cremation at Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6w. Family flowers only please.

 

