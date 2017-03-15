FIVE MINUTES WITH…Kevin Doran

strong>Name: Kevin Doran

Age: 25

Occupation: Football Coach

Team: Rathmullan Celtic



If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? Roy Keane. I’m sure he’d have some great stories and advice but most importantly, if someone at the party was acting the eejit, he wouldn’t be long in putting them out. Bit of a jack of all trades!

Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? Well, we haven’t had to many this season but we’d normally go into the Beachcomber after games. Big Enda Sheridan makes sure we are well looked after.



What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? Ballyraine FC for two reasons. The dreaded hill on the pitch and we ALWAYS used to get hammered when we went there.



Which character in any film are you most like? A bit like Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore. Bit of a hot head when it comes to sport.



Any odd items in your kit bag? Ryan Connolly doesn’t normally bring a bag to matches or training so throws his stuff in my bag the odd time. Strangest thing has to be his hairbrush and hairspray.



Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? Easily Alan Boal. Can’t believe a word he says.You’d think with him being a teacher, he would have good discipline but he’s the opposite. He’s also one of these guys who can give a bit of stick but can’t take it.



Which team mate has the best looking other half? Well, James McCahill recently got himself a girlfriend so she would be in the mix along with Eoin Sheridan’s missus but I’d have to give it to Terence McCauley’s women. I think it’s down to the fact that he’s punching and don’t worry, he’ll not mind me saying that because he’s well aware of it himself.



Who is the worst/best trainer? Worst, apart from myself, would probably be JP Doran. Says he will always be there but never does be. Best is a toss up between Eoin Sheridan, Alan Boal and James Gallagher. All seem to be consistent attendees…well, when I’m there anyway!!.



Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room?

Reggie “sicknote” Miller definitely spends the most time in the dressing room because he’s always first up on the treatment bed, but in front of the mirror, it’d have to be Jude Patton and James Gallagher. Those two men LOVE themselves.



Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Paddy Sheridan. His accent is as country, you would need an interpreter on the bus with you to understand what he is saying.



Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include?

Worst, and I don’t think he will argue with me, would have to be David Fisher. You’d be sure to catch him in the nearest takeaway straight after training. Best??…I’ll have to get back to you on that one.



Toughest opponent you have faced? Been lucky enough to grasp the same pitch as Sean St Ledger in recent times. He has so much quality and there’s no getting past him. Wouldn’t mind, but he was only returning from injury at the time too.



Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent? Would have to be from big Barney O’Donnell who was the manager of Bonagee when I spent a season or two there. Before EVERY away match he tried to make us believe that every pitch we played on, was as big as Bonagee’s because he was out “stepping it out” before we had all arrived. It was scripted before every game and we got a good laugh at it. Not to sure if Barney knows that though!



Best manager you’ve ever played under? Other than Dara Patton (need to try and stay in the first 11), I’d have to go with Trevor Scanlon in my time with Letterkenny Rovers. Very professional, great training sessions and most importantly, he knew what he was talking about.

Best ever performance? You would probably have to go back to my schoolboy days for that but if we keep it recent, then I would have to go with our relegation/promotion play-off last season against Donegal Town. Was lucky enough to score the winner to keep us up and got man of the match.

One to forget? First thing that springs to mind, because it was quite recent, was the two late equalisers we conceded to St Catherine’s and Kildrum Tigers two weeks in-a-row. We were desperate for a win as we hadn’t won in months and we conceded with virtually the last kick off the game in both matches. As every footballer knows when you concede that late the draw feels like a defeat. Could be costly come the end of the season.



Sporting ambition? I’ve been involved in coaching this last number off years and I am slowly climbing the coaching ladder so I guess, it would be nice to one day be working at an Academy with a professional club.



When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? Like most people in the Letterkenny area back 10 or 15 years ago, the pin tavern would have been your back yard. Even though I’m a United fan, I was very fond of Thierry Henry, he was a class act so I’ll stick with him.



If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? Well considering the size of the squad we have at the minute, I don’t think I could get rid of anyone in the team. Definitely would be looking to bring in someone who can score goals, we’ll need as many goals as we can get in our last few games of the season.

