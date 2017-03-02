FIVE MINUTES WITH… Gavin McBrearty

Name: Gavin McBrearty



Age: 22



Occupation: Student

Team: Raphoe Town

If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? I’d probably invite Arnold Schwarzenegger and of course the NWA.



Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? We usually go to Friel’s.



What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? Letterbarrow or Convoy’s old pitch – it was horrible.



Which character in any film are you most like? Like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator.



Any odd items in your kit bag? None that I can think of.



Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? It’s probably the two Bogles – Christy and Keelan – they’re always up to something.

Which team mate has the best looking other half? Craig Kelly.



Who is the worst/best trainer? Keelan Bogle is probably the worst and David Craig is the best – he doesn’t miss many.



Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Hands down Stephen Craig (Beyonce).



Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Big Tom McHugh always has a few good stories.



Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include? Jamie Gallagher probably has the best diet and then at the other end of the scale, Stephen Laird probably has the worst. He enjoys a few chicken boxes.



Toughest opponent you have faced? It has to be Ciaran Meehan.



Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent? “Full duck or no dinner.”



Best manager you’ve ever played under? Stephen Conaghan.



Best ever performance? Against Deele Harps a few years ago. We were 1-0 down at half down and ended up beating them 4-1.



One to forget? Against Keadue a few weeks ago. I basically missed an open net!!



Sporting ambition? To get promoted next year with Raphoe.



When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? Either Clarence Seedorf or Francesco Totti.

If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? I’d take Seamy Bogle out and bring in Kyle Walker. He just about beats Seamy for pace.

