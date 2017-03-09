FIVE MINUTES WITH… David McCarron

Name: David McCarron

Age: 21



Occupation: Student

Team: An Clochan Liath



If you were throwing a party and you could invite anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you ask around? George Best would be some craic! Conor McGregor would be some man to lift the party!



Where do you like to go out to celebrate after a big victory? Patrick Johnny Sally’s in Dungloe, then the Bayview.



What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on? College field at Mary I in Limerick. Terrible.

Which character in any film are you most like? Christian Grey.



Any odd items in your kit bag? None



Who’s the biggest joker in the team you play for? Ciaran Sharkey is always good for a laugh



Which team mate has the best looking other half? Cory Gallagher.. Doalty Boyle and Shaun Sharkey aren’t doing bad for themselves either!



Who is the worst/best trainer? James McCole could run all day. Brian O’Donnell is the worst whenever he decides to turn up!

Who spends most time in front of the mirror in the dressing room? Mark Sweeney used to have a hard time trying to gel the hair after games.



Who’s the best/worst person to sit beside on the team bus? Don’t normally get a bus to games but usually one of the Scally brothers.



Who has the best and who has the worst diet on the team, and what does it include?

I would say Gavin Ward has the best… Adam Neely or Ryan Greene definitely have the worst!



Toughest opponent you have faced? John Small



Best or worst quote you’ve heard, either from a manager, player, opponent?

Chris McGlynn has said some pretty outrageous stuff, but Patrick Gillespie takes it: “We’ll stand on their throats lads”



Best manager you’ve ever played under? Owen Bonner

Best ever performance? U16 game for the school against Monaghan – according to Owen Scally.



One to forget? Last year with the U21’s against Gweedore!



Sporting ambition? Has to be winning a county title with the club.. anything else would be a bonus.



When you were playing in the back garden, who did you pretend to be? Owen Mulligan. That dummy hand pass works every time.



If you were in charge of transfers, who’d be in and who’d be out of the team? Conor McManus would be some addition.. I’d transfer Hughie back to Na Rossa.

