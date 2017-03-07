FALLON, Eileen (née McKinney), Eileen (Ennafort, Raheny and formerly of Belfast/Donegal) – March 5th, 2017 (peacefully) in the presence of her children, beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and sister of the late Eithne, Maureen, Kathleen, Teresa and Danny, sadly missed by her living children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Michael and Seamus, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand tomorrow (Tuesday) evening from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock with family in attendance. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning in St. Brigid’s Church, Killester at 10 o’clock. Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.