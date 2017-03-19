+353 (0)74912 1014
DUDDY, Liam

Posted: 2:19 pm March 19, 2017

DUDDY, Liam – The death has occurred of Liam Duddy. His remains will be reposing at his parents, Robbie and Monica’s residence from 6 pm this evening, Saturday. Funeral from there on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm for 2 pm Requiem Mass at St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice and Irish Cancer Society. Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am and the morning of the funeral

